Publication of abortion referendum bill delayed by Supreme Court judgement

The publication of the abortion referendum bill which was due to be published tomorrow will be delayed by a Supreme Court judgement.

The government was due to publish the question people will be asked after tomorrow's cabinet meeting.

We were due to learn tomorrow what exactly the question put to people in an abortion referendum will be.

But the government wants to wait until after a Supreme Court ruling, which is now due to be given on Wednesday.

It relates to a High Court judgement that said the unborn have rights in the constitution outside of the right to life.

If it stands, repealing the 8th amendment might not be enough to introduce new abortion laws.

Minister Katherine Zappone is hopeful the announcement will not delay the holding of a referendum in late May.

It is likely now that a special cabinet meeting will need to be held on Wednesday or Thursday to consider the judgement and, if possible, approve the referendum bill that will need to go before the Dáil and Seanad.

Digital Desk