Public warning issued following the conviction of Dublin man who posed as Registered Gas Installer

A Dublin man who continually posed as a Registered Gas Installer has been given a conviction and fined €13,000.

The man admitted carrying out a significant amount of works using unregistered installers and was convicted of 12 offences.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has welcomed the fine, and is reminding customers to only hire workers who are qualified to do the job.

Members of the public who wish to report unregistered individuals who they suspect have undertaken gas works or have portrayed themselves as a Registered Gas Installers should visit this website.

- Digital Desk