Public urged to clean up after themselves after widespread littering of Dublin canal bank

Ireland has a culture of thinking that people will clean up after us, a Green Party Councillor has said.

Councillor Claire Byrne has been helping with a community clean up along Dublin's canal banks this weekend.

Pictures on social media have circulated showing the area heavily littered.

The absolute STATE of the canal. What is wrong with people? Either put your rubbish in a bin or bring it with you 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ctY9IQwNCN — DJ Deece (@DJDeece) April 21, 2018

Councillor Byrne says we should be able enjoy ourselves in the sun - without leaving a mess.

"Really, people need to be a bit more responsible and just take all their rubbish home with them," she said.

"I think it needs to be a combination of both, but I think as a city we need to be providing more infrastructure, and probably larger bins and more of them during the summer months.

"But then also people need to be a little bit more responsible - take their stuff home - and perhaps we need to do a bit more of an awareness campaign around that."

- Digital desk