Public trust in Gardaí remains high but satisfaction among crime victims falls

People who reported crimes to Gardaí in the first three months of this year were less satisfied than those who reported crimes during the same period last year.

The latest Garda Public attitudes survey for the first quarter of 2018 shows that satisfaction fell by 3% to 64%.

However, the overall trust in the force remains high at 88%.

This latest Garda Public attitudes survey found that satisfaction among victims of crime who reported it to Gardai fell from 67% for the first three months of 2017 to 64% for the same period this year.

There was also a 6% decrease in whether these victims felt the right amount of information was provided to them.

However, 81% of overall respondents said they were either very satisfied or satisfied with the service provided to local communities and trust in the force was 88%.

The number of people saying they were victims of crime fell from 6.9% to 5.2% and 87% of victims said they reported their experience to Gardaí.

The survey found that three-quarters of people think that national crime is a very serious or serious problem, while a fifth think local crime is a very serious or serious problem.

However, almost two-thirds of people say fear of crime has no impact on their quality of life

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey welcomed the overall findings but said they will be looking at ways to improve the fall in victim satisfaction.