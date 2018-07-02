Public transport free for kids today on services covered by Leap Card

Back to Public Transport Ireland Home

'Kids go Free' today on all public transport services covered by the Leap Card.

The free travel is for two weeks and applies automatically to anyone holding and presenting a Child Leap Card.

It covers Dublin Bus, Bus Eireann, Luas, DART, Commuter Rail and LocalLink services.

The National Transport Authority says the promotion applies to Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, to make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the summer.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Public Transport, Leap Card, Kids go Free

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland