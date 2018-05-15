Public spaces to receive free Wi-Fi hotspots as part of EU scheme

Free Wi-Fi hotspots are on the way to public spaces across the country.

The EU is making €120m available for local authorities over the next three years as part of the Wifi4EU scheme.

Local authorities can apply for vouchers worth €15,000 to provide free public wi-fi in town centres, parks, libraries and museums.

Seán Kyne, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, confirmed that his department will be co-funding local authorities who are successful recipients of the vouchers.

"With co-funding of up to €15,000 from my Department, local authorities that are successful under the EU’s Wifi4EU scheme will now be able to receive up to €30,000 per project to invest in providing free Wi-Fi in public areas," said Mr Kyne.

"The first phase of the Wifi4EU scheme launched today with a number of local authorities, joining their counterparts across Europe, in applying to the scheme. This first call by the EU will see 1,000 vouchers issued with Ireland set to receive at least 15 vouchers under the first call.”

"Each local authority that successfully receives a Wifi4EU voucher will automatically be guaranteed a matching payment of up to €15,000 from my department subject to a maximum of four vouchers per local authority area.”

"My department – the Department of Rural and Community Development – is co-funding this initiative as part of a range of measures to support the implementation of local digital strategies."

