Public meeting to call for fresh inquest into Stardust fire deaths

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday calling for a fresh inquest into the deaths at the Stardust fire.

The blaze broke out at a nightclub in Artane on Valentine's night in 1981, claiming 48 lives.

Families are calling for a fresh inquiry into the cause of the fire.

Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan says they want to help families affected by the tragedy.

"The public meeting is to reach out to families from the Stardust [tragedy] who maybe haven't been involved in the campaign to date and also survivors of the Stardust and the broader public.

"(It is) just for the legal team to set out, I suppose, the rational as to why they believe that there's definitely a legal case for a new inquest into the Stardust fire."

