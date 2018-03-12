Public hospitals made almost €13m in car parking charges in one year

There are calls to cap hospital car parking charges for people who are long-term sick and their relations.

It is after it emerged that public hospitals made nearly €13 million in the fees in just one year.

The charges are not standardised and can reach up to €40 a day in some hospitals.

Independent TD and Doctor Michael Harty says it is a tax on sick people and their relatives.

"Those who have complex illness, who have long-term illness, there should certainly be a maximum of car parking charges for those visitors," said Dr Harty.

"For instance, if you're paying €10 a day which doesn't sound like a lot but you have to visit your relative 30 days in a month that is €300.

"That is way above what anyone should expect to pay."

Digital Desk