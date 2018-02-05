Public health more important than alcohol exports, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says people's health is more important than alcohol exports.

Lobbyists have claimed aspects of the Public Health Alcohol Bill will reduce Ireland's exports and reduce the number of people coming to visit distilleries here.

It is due to be debated in the Dáil this week.

Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he does not foresee any further amendments to the Bill.

"We need to put public health first," he said.

"If you look at the number of people who die prematurely because of alcohol, the number of people that are in hospital at the moment because of alcohol, sexual assault, child abuse, violence on our streets, road deaths, all very much linked to alcohol.

"Exports are important but maybe not that important."

- Digital Desk