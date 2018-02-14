Public asked to join collaborative forum in Mother and Baby Homes' investigation

Members of the public will be asked to join a new collaborative forum, as part of the Mother and Baby Homes' investigation.

The Childrens' Minister updated the Dáil last night on the delay to the final report from the Commission of investigation, which is now due in February 2019.

Katherine Zappone.

Ahead of that, Minister Katherine Zapponne says she will be advertising for interested parties to join a project covering issues of concern for former residents.

She said: "I have published a charter for the forum that will facilitate its work and give it the blue print for its methodology.

"It demonstrates my commitment to innovative approaches to facilitate and empower former residents to actively contribute to matters which actively effect their lives."

- Digital Desk