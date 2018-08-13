Public Accounts Committee may look at how much President's office spends

The cost of Michael D Higgins' presidency may be examined by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

The chair of the committee, Sean Fleming, wants to look at the money being spent by the office of the President when the committee resumes business in September.

Other members of the PAC said it would have to be done before the Presidential campaign is fully underway to avoid bias.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane says he hopes they will have the time to look at the Áras finances.

Mr Cullinane said: "All expenditure and any money that is spent using taxpayers' money should be examined.

"One of the areas of concern that I would have had and that Sinn Féin would have had for some time is that the Office of the President is not covered under the Freedom of Information Act.

"So, I think any scrutiny of any public spend is the right thing to do."