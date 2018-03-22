PTSB head: Vulture funds no more aggressive than banks that originally held distressed mortgages

The head of Permanent TSB says vulture funds are not pursuing mortgage holders any more aggressively than Irish banks.

PTSB plans to sell €3.7bn worth of troubled loans in the coming months.

There are fears many mortgage holders may end up with their loans being owned by vulture funds.

However, PTSB boss Jeremy Masding says people will still be protected if that happens.

Jeremy Masding.

Mr Masding said: "Since our announcement, much of the commentary has focused on customer protection when the loans are sold, but as the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland confirmed in recent weeks, where a loan is sold the protections travel with the loan.

"Of course thousands of such loans have already been sold by a variety of banks in Ireland.

"And as the Governor pointed out, the evidence today does not support the narrative that these buyers are managing these loans any more aggressively than the original banks were."

- Digital Desk