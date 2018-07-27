Psychiatrist and pregnant wife attacked by machete wielding repeat offender hit out at bail laws

By Gordon Deegan

A consultant psychiatrist who had his car hi-jacked by a machete wielding man who was on bail has hit out at Ireland's bail laws.

Four days before last Christmas Day, Dr Narayanan Subramanian and his wife, Anju Sara Alex had just returned home at 11.20pm from a scan from the maternity hospital for their first child when they were confronted outside their front door by Declan Sherlock armed with his machete that had a 29cm blade.

Mr Sherlock (23) held the machete up to the stomach of Dr Subramanian and in his victim impact statement read out at Ennis Circuit Court, Dr Subramanian said:

“This man made one of the best days of our life after the scan of our unborn on that day in to one of the worst we could have ever imagined in our life."

Dr Subramanian said Mr Sherlock’s “threat to stab putting the machete on my tummy at my doorstep and threatening to stab my wife and our unborn baby would be hard to forget for us in years to come.”

During the evidence in the case, Garda Noelle Bergin agreed with barrister for Mr Sherlock, Pat Whyms BL that the threat to stab the Ms Alex and her unborn baby wasn’t part of the State case and didn’t appear in the Book of Evidence.

Mr Sherlock lived in the same Dromard estate in Ennis as the couple at the time and in her victim impact statement, Ms Alex - who is a nurse - said that the threat posed by Mr Sherlock “to my life, my husband’s and our unborn baby is unspeakable”.

In the incident, Mr Sherlock who has 24 previous convictions - demanded the keys of the couple’s car and high on Zanax drove the car down the motorway towards Limerick and crashed it after a high speed chase with Gardai.

Ennis courthouse

Traumatised by the event, the couple fled their home and Ms Alex said that Mr Sherlock “totally ruined our Christmas celebrations and made it one of the worst Christmases of our life”.

She said: “It would possibly take me years to get over the psychological impact of the threat and knowing that this man is supposed to be behind bars for not complying with bail conditions when he threatened to stab us and steal our car and crash it which makes it worse.”

Mr Sherlock has pleaded guilty to nine separate charges from the incident including hi-jacking the car, threatening to kill Dr Subramanian on Ennis’s Lahinch Rd at the Dromard housing estate, criminal damage, possession of a weapon and dangerous driving.

Mr Sherlock was on bail at the time having secured High Court bail after being refused bail in the district court in relation to an assault causing harm charge.

In his victim impact statement, Dr Subramanian said: “It baffles me to this day to find out after his criminal activity that this man had a few convictions in the past, was on bail - after being refused bail initially, and skipped bail a week earlier only to threaten to stab his innocent neighbours and steal their car to crash it, whose only fault was being his neighbour.

He said: “Obviously, there is something not right with the criminal justice system and it appears that the rights of repeat offenders is more important than the safety and rights of the larger public and innocent victims like us.”

Dr Subramanian went on: “It can be understood of course that first time offenders should be treated with compassion and given another chance.

“However, I cannot understand how a repeat offender like this man would be able to roam freely after a few convictions, pending criminal charges in the courts only to commit more crimes.

He added: “I always wondered who will be held accountable for the psychological and financial trauma incurred by repeat offenders like him with pending charges committing more criminal activity.”

Dr Subramanian said: “To flee our house on the eve of Christmas only to desperately look for another house to live, buy another car for work and take leave from work due to the stress caused by this man’s callousness for our life and property and worry about the safety of your wife and unborn child is impossible to describe in words”.

He added: “It is sad that victims like us end up fleeing criminals like him and suffer the psychological trauma and financial impact of such criminal activity and live in fear while repeat offenders continue to offend as appears to be the case with this man.”

Dr Subramanian said that there needs to be more accountability in the criminal justice system in relation to repeat offenders, otherwise they will continue to offend and not much will change in the longer run.

Counsel for Mr Sherlock, Patrick Whyms BL said that his client wishes to make a fulsome apology to the couple and has written a letter to that effect.

Mr Whyms said that there was no evidence of a threat against Ms Alex.

Mr Whyms said that the evidence was that Mr Sherlock was ‘off his his brains’ on drugs and what he did was completely irrational as he didn’t require a car to go anywhere.

Sherlock’s previous convictions include one for assault and the unlawful seizure of car; 10 under the Theft Act; four under firearms and offensive weapons; three unauthorised takings of cars and five traffic offences.

Garda Bergin said that when Mr Sherlock is not under the influence of drugs, he is a pleasant man to deal with.

Judge Gerald Keys remanded Mr Sherlock in continuing custody to October for sentence.