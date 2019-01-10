Psychiatric nurses announce strike dates

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association will strike in February in their dispute over pay and staff shortages.

The Association's 6000 members will refuse to work overtime on January 31, or on February 5, 6 and 7.

Industrial action will be escalated to full strikes on February 12, 13, and 14.

The union says recruitment and retention of nurses within the healthcare system needs to be addressed.

It's calling for "realistic proposals from Government as a matter of extreme urgency".

INMO members announced on Tuesday that they will strike on January 30, as well as February 5, 7, 12, 13 and 14 unless their pay demands are addressed.