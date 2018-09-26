PSNI warn of scam from people claiming to be from a bank
Police in the North are warning the public after close to 60 reports of attempted fraud on Monday.
People in counties Antrim, Down and Armagh reported attempts had been made to scam them out of money and trick them into making a bogus payment.
The majority of these were from people claiming to represent UK Revenue and Customs.
The others included cold callers and from people claiming to be from a bank.