PSNI to investigate online comments by one of the jurors from Belfast rape trial

Police in the North are investigating online comments by one of the jurors in the Belfast rape trial.

The comments on Broadsheet.ie on Wednesday afternoon refer to the acquittals of two rugby players and their friends.

Just seven hours after the jury cleared Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison of all charges relating to a teenage girl, one of its members went online to talk about the case.

The Irish Times says the first comment appeared at 8.26pm.

The posts explained the reasons the jury had come to its unanimous verdict, why deliberations took less than four hours and he answered questions from other users.

The paper claims it has spoken to the juror who feared he was about to be arrested.

The incident has been referred to the Lord Chief Justice, the North's most senior judge, and the comments have been taken down.