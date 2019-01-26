PSNI question man in connection with serious assault in Co Down
Police in the North are questioning a 54-year-old man after two men were injured in a serious assault in Co Down.
The incident happened outside a bar on Hibernia Street in Holywood at around 11pm last night.
The victims of the attack sustained serious head injuries and are currently being treated in hospital.
The arrested man was detained by police at a nearby filling station shortly after the attack.
Digital Desk
