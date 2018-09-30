PSNI make three arrests after reported crossbow incident in Derry

Police in Northern Ireland investigating an incident in Derry earlier this week have arrested three men.

A disturbance is believed to have taken place at a property in Ballynagard Crescent at around 7.30pm on Thursday night.

A vehicle was then repeatedly driven at the front of the house, causing damage to gates and the building.

Reports say a crossbow may have been fired at the car.

The men arrested are aged 33, 34 and 39 and have been detained on suspicion of a number of offences