PSNI launch murder investigation after stabbing in Derry

A murder investigation has been launched in the North after a man was stabbed in Derry.

It is thought the victim was fatally injured after an altercation involving a number of men in the early hours of this morning in the Grafton Street area.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 27 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The PSNI is asking anyone in the Grafton Street or Park Avenue areas of Derry between 2:30am and 3am to contact them.