PSNI issue drugs warning after man dies in Derry

Police in the North have issued a warning about 'unknown substances', following the death of a man in the Derry area.

An investigation has been launched into the death of the 34-year-old in the Moneymore area, with a post mortem set to take place.

A "possible link to drug or substance abuse" is said to be a strong line of inquiry.

Another 26-year-old man is said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said: “Our investigation is at an early stage but we believe that drugs may be a factor in both incidents.

“We also believe that a number of other people may have sought medical attention last night after becoming unwell following the consumption of drugs.

“We would strongly advise anyone considering taking any type of substance not to do so."

"Our advice is very simple: Do not take illegal drugs; do not take prescription medication that has not been prescribed for you and do not mix either with alcohol. The consequences of ignoring this advice can be life-threatening.

“If you have taken drugs or other substances and are feeling unwell please see medical attention immediately."

Anybody with information about the incident is being used to contact the PSNI.