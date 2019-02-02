PSNI investigating two paramilitary-style shootings in Co Derry

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating two paramilitary-style shootings in Derry.

The incidents happened within ten minutes of each other, and less than 100 metres apart, in the Ballymagroarty area last night.

Two men, aged 24 and 32, were taken to hospital for treatment after being shot in the knee and leg.

The PSNI say both men have been left with physical and psychological scars.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.