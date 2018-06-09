PSNI investigating Belfast stabbing incident

The PSNI is investigating a stabbing incident in west Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

A 17-year-old boy received stab wounds to his back and arm following an altercation with a man at the junction of Bell Steel Road and Glenwood Court.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

PSNI officers are looking for the man involved, who is described as being in his 40s, of heavy build with blonde hair and white runners, grey shorts and a grey and navy polo shirt.

- Digital Desk