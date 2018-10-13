PSNI investigating assault by men with hammers in Co Down

A man is in hospital after being assaulted by four men wearing balaclavas and carrying hammers after they broke into his house in Bangor in the early hours of this morning.

Just after 2am, the men wearing boiler suits and balaclavas forced their way into the property on Lismore Avenue, and assaulted the man in his 40s.

The victim sustained a serious head wound and broken ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

Detectives are appealing for information and a motive is yet to be established.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident this morning to get in touch with us.

“Anyone with information should contact detectives in Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 171 of 13/10/18.”

- Press Association