PSNI investigating arson attack at house in Antrim

Police in the North are investigating an arson attack after a petrol bomb partially exploded outside a house in Antrim last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack in the Parkhall Road area at around 11.30pm.

A large stone intially smashed a downstairs window before the petrol bomb was thrown, causing smoke and scorch damage to a window frame and the outside wall.

Two men, who were inside the house at the time of the incident, were left shocked but uninjured.

Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Digital Desk