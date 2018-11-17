PSNI investigate shooting which may have left man with life-changing injuries in Derry

A man may have suffered life-changing injuries after being shot in Derry last night.

Detectives describe the shooting as a "paramilitary-style attack".

The man was shot a number of times at a house in the Rinsmore Drive area at about 9.10pm. He received wounds to his arms, legs and hands.

Police say he was also attacked with iron bars.

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following a paramilitary style attack in Rinsmore Drive, Derry/L'derry last night. A man in his 30's was shot and beaten with iron bars. He was taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) November 17, 2018

They are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

- Digital Desk