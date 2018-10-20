PSNI dispute President Higgins' security claims for Belfast trip

Police in Northern Ireland have disputed President Michael D Higgins' claim that he had to travel to Belfast by private jet because they could not provide security for him to journey by road.

President Higgins said his staff were advised “that for security reasons I couldn’t be picked up at the border” during last May’s trip.

The PSNI told the BBC: “It is the long-established policy of the PSNI not to comment on the security arrangements made for individuals.”

Great buzz about Bandon this morning on our #Aras18 canvass. Plenty of people across the town will be voting for #ANewIreland on October 26th! #LiadhForPresident https://t.co/Eq7ivt6sJS pic.twitter.com/dUDirRmhFe — Liadh Ní Riada MEP (@LiadhNiRiadaMEP) October 20, 2018

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd added: “The PSNI routinely work with visiting heads of state and other key figures visiting Northern Ireland and make full provisions for their safety in line with their requirements.”

Mr Higgins made his claim about his travel arrangements during a televised presidential debate on Wednesday evening.

In May, he spoke at Queen’s University Belfast on the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement around the concepts of remembering, forgiving, forgetting, and imagining.

Sinn Féin presidential candidate Liadh Ni Riada said President Higgins’ claim about his transportation had been disputed by the PSNI.

She added: “They reject this security claim [and] say it would be ‘inconceivable’ that the President of Ireland would not have been afforded security if it had been requested.

“It is clear now that Michael D Higgins’ claim has caused considerable anger within the PSNI.

Another wonderful afternoon meeting supporters in Bray! And stunning weather too! #michaeldforpresident #aras18 pic.twitter.com/4TxxGOnCGM — Michael D Higgins (@MichaelDHiggins) October 20, 2018

“Michael D Higgins must make a public statement on this matter immediately. This is very serious. He must come clean.”

- Press Association