PSNI arrest man and woman after man's body found in Tyrone

Detectives in Co. Tyrone have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Clogher this morning.

The body of the man was discovered in an alleyway in McCrea Park in the town at around 8.15am

The PSNI have said a post-mortem examination has yet to take place but the death is being treated as murder.

A 33-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to contact them