PSNI arrest man and woman after man's body found in Tyrone

Back to Ireland Home

Detectives in Co. Tyrone have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Clogher this morning.

The body of the man was discovered in an alleyway in McCrea Park in the town at around 8.15am

The PSNI have said a post-mortem examination has yet to take place but the death is being treated as murder.

READ MORE: PSNI appeal for witnesses after suspected stolen car crashes into house

A 33-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to contact them

More on this topic

KEYWORDS:

murderPSNITyrone
By Digital Desk staff

Most Read in Ireland