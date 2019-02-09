PSNI arrest man and woman after man's body found in Tyrone
09/02/2019 - 13:23:34Back to Ireland Home
Detectives in Co. Tyrone have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Clogher this morning.
The body of the man was discovered in an alleyway in McCrea Park in the town at around 8.15am
The PSNI have said a post-mortem examination has yet to take place but the death is being treated as murder.
A 33-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
The PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to contact them