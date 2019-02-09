PSNI appeal for witnesses after suspected stolen car crashes into house
Police in the North are appealing for witnesses following a report of a hit-and-run in the Milewater Drive area of Newtownabbey early this morning.
It is reported that a car crashed into the front of a house in the area at about 5.30am. Nobody was injured in the house.
The car left the scene and was found a short time later in the Ballyearl Close area of Newtownabbey after it had crashed into a fence.
The occupants of the car had left the scene. The car was reported to have been stolen from Queens Crescent in Carnmoney a short time earlier.
Police say anyone with information can contact them directly or on Crimestopppers.