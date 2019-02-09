PSNI appeal for witnesses after suspected stolen car crashes into house

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses following a report of a hit-and-run in the Milewater Drive area of Newtownabbey early this morning.

It is reported that a car crashed into the front of a house in the area at about 5.30am. Nobody was injured in the house.

The car left the scene and was found a short time later in the Ballyearl Close area of Newtownabbey after it had crashed into a fence.

The occupants of the car had left the scene. The car was reported to have been stolen from Queens Crescent in Carnmoney a short time earlier.

Police say anyone with information can contact them directly or on Crimestopppers.