PSNI appeal for witnesses after man shot and another seen with machete in Belfast

Officers are appealing for information after a man was shot in his leg and another was spotted swinging a machete.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the shooting happened in the Ardoyne Avenue area of north Belfast just after 10.15pm last night.

As a result, a man in his thirties was taken to hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his calf and bruising to his face.

Detective sergeant Danielle Moffett said: “The circumstances of this incident are particularly concerning as it took place at the same time as a local community event.

“This was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”

She said the shooting was followed shortly afterwards by reports that at around 10.40pm, an agitated male was seen wielding a machete in the nearby Ardoyne road area of the city.

He is described as being dark-haired, wearing a white t-shirt and dark bottoms and was “swinging the weapon around him”, Ms Moffett said.

She added: “It was reported that two males disarmed him before then becoming involved in an altercation with him.

“We believe a male and a female may have received minor injuries during the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information should call detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 1619 of 25/8/18.

