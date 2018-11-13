Provision of homecare supports a 'postcode lottery'

New figures show over 6,000 elderly people are waiting for urgent homecare supports.

The Irish Times reports the provision of services has become a "postcode lottery".

674 people are on a waiting list in Galway followed by 623 in north Dublin and 578 in Wexford.

That compares to Kerry, Carlow/Kilkenny and south Tipperary where nobody is waiting for help at home.

The HSE says the disparity is due to the increase of over 65s living in some parts of the country.

Digital Desk