Protests to take place in Dublin and Cork following CervicalCheck scandal

Protests are being planned in Cork and Dublin today, in response to the fall-out from the CervicalCheck Scandal.

In Dublin, a group of concerned women called Protest Cervical Check will meet outside the Dáil at noon - after setting up social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

In Cork, a march is taking place at 3pm from Bishop Lucey Park - with the organisers urging marchers to wear bright pink.

Crowds gathered in Tralee in support of Emma Mhic Mhathuna.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the Government has been taken unprepared by the controversy and have been grappling to deal with it.

He said: "When it comes to a lot of issues, whether it's Brexit or the budget or even Storm Ophelia or Storm Emma, we knew those things were coming, we were able to prepare for them.

"This was very different. We are only finding out facts at the same time as the media were or the opposition were.

"We weren't able to respond to it in the way we might like to have so I understand the dissatisfaction that a lot of people feel around that."

- Digital Desk