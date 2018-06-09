'Protestant heritage, protestant history and Orange heritage part of our shared history' - Leo Varadkar

The Taoiseach hopes his visit to Northern Ireland will help to build relationships between communities.

As part of the trip, he became the first Taoiseach to visit the headquarters of the Orange Order in east Belfast.

He also launched the Féile an Phobail community festival in the west of the city.

Last night, Leo Varadkar met cross-border bodies as well as business and civic society leaders.

He says the trip was about reaching out to all communities.

He said: "I think what both of us are trying to do - the Orange Order and the Irish Government - is build relationships and build a greater understanding of each other.

"I believe that protestant heritage, protestant history and Orange heritage is part of our shared history. It is not just something that is about Northern Ireland, it is something that applies in all parts of Ireland."

