Protest outside Limerick's County hall over homelessness

A protest is taking place outside the County Hall in Limerick this afternoon over rental costs and homelessness in the city.

Solidarity councilors are demonstrating during the council’s annual budget meeting.

They are calling on Limerick City and County Council to refuse to pass the 2019 Budget until there are more plans for social housing.

Solidarity Councillor Paul Keller says there is a crisis.

"We have organised a protest to catch the eye of the concillors in regard to the the housing situation and especially the homelessness," said Mr keller

"Our view is that the budget for the homeless if is far too small."

