Protest buying of tickets to see Pope 'petty' and 'mean-spirited' says Taoiseach

People booking tickets to see Pope Francis with no intention of going are petty and mean-spirited, according to the Taoiseach.

Members of a group called 'Say Nope to the Pope' say they've been able to book hundreds of tickets - in a bid to see a lower turnout for Pope Francis's mass in Phoenix Park in August.

Some of those protesting say they want to send a message that they are not happy with the church.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is not a legitimate method of protest.

He said: "I know Deputy Martin has mentioned that some people have been applying for tickets that they don't intend to use as some sort of protest.

"I want to say that I firmly believe that such actions if they're happening, are wrong and petty and mean-spirited.

"Protest is legitimate and OK but denying other people the opportunity to attend the Mass or attend an event is not a legitimate protest in my view and is not fair, and really should be condemned.

