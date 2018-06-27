Protest buying of tickets to see Pope 'petty' and 'mean-spirited' says Taoiseach
People booking tickets to see Pope Francis with no intention of going are petty and mean-spirited, according to the Taoiseach.
Members of a group called 'Say Nope to the Pope' say they've been able to book hundreds of tickets - in a bid to see a lower turnout for Pope Francis's mass in Phoenix Park in August.
Some of those protesting say they want to send a message that they are not happy with the church.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is not a legitimate method of protest.
He said: "I know Deputy Martin has mentioned that some people have been applying for tickets that they don't intend to use as some sort of protest.
"I want to say that I firmly believe that such actions if they're happening, are wrong and petty and mean-spirited.
"Protest is legitimate and OK but denying other people the opportunity to attend the Mass or attend an event is not a legitimate protest in my view and is not fair, and really should be condemned.
- Digital Desk
