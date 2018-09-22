Protest against housing crisis to take place in 13 counties today

Thousands of people are expected to take part in a national protest against the housing crisis today.

Demonstrations are set to be held across 13 counties with the largest starting at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance at 1pm.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show just under 10,000 people accessed emergency accommodation in July.

Aaron from Take Back the City says homelessness is an island-wide problem.

A recent Take Back the City protest. Pic: Collins

He said: I think the question of the housing crisis is somethong that's affecting all directly or indirectly and is the issue of the day for most Irish people.

"Day by day there is an ineptitude from the Government to solve this crisis and it's something that affects all of us."