Prosperous Britain is good for Ireland, says Simon Coveney

The Tánaiste says a prosperous Britain is good for Ireland.

Simon Coveney believes a positive relationship between the EU and the UK, and between Ireland and Britain, is in all of our interests.

He says the UK has always been one of our closest partners and hopes to continue this strong relationship after Brexit.

He addressed the British Irish Chamber of Commerce annual networking dinner in Dublin last night.

The Chamber has warned that a lack of progress in Brexit negotiations is of upmost concern to business.

- Digital Desk