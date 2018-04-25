Proposed restrictions for second runway at Dublin Airport 'catastrophic'

The boss of Dublin Airport has today described restrictions attached to the building of a new runway as "catastrophic".

The new runway should open by 2021, but it was given approval on the basis that it cannot be used between 11pm and 7am.

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said that the rules also state the airport would have to reduce the number of flights operating on its existing runway.

"It would be a reduction of about 2.4 million passengers per year, because we would have to operate with less flights than we currently have today, by some distance,"

"So they're very onerous, and we'd like to see those conditions amended."

- Digital desk