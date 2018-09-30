Proposed law could prevent killers from gaining an inheritance

New legislation will be brought before the Dáil next week to change a law which allows killers benefit financially from their crime.

Currently, a person convicted of killing their partner may gain inheritance if they jointly own property.

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan says that the legislation seeks to act on a recommendation from the Law Reform Commission in 2015.

He says his Bill will also affect those in cases where a conviction has not yet been secured.

"In situations where a person hasn't been convicted of murder or manslaughter, they'll still be able to make an application to the court," he said.

"It'll be based on the civil standard of proof, and the court will be given a discretion, like, for instance, if the person who has been convicted of the offence is in a position of responsibility for young children, the courts could say that it's more appropriate to leave that person in the house and let them have the house."

