Proposed Brexit deal would create 'significant gaps' in human rights, claims Irish Human Rights groups

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has said the draft Brexit deal would create "significant gaps" in protection for people.

It is due to tell an Oireachtas committee this morning that the Withdrawal Agreement would create risks for people on both sides of the border.

Emily Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

It has also warned the deal leaves gaps in areas like citizens' rights.

Emily Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, said: “Today is an important opportunity to recall the commitments made back in 1998 to respect and protect human rights and equality of opportunity. Since 1998, there has been substantial progress towards a lasting resolution of the conflict in Northern Ireland, grounded in its human rights and equality provisions.

“Although the UK Government has stated its commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement ‘in all its parts’, Brexit negotiations currently depart from that common framework, creating risks for people on both sides of the border, when it comes to both the rights and remedies available to them.”

Ms Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, and Les Allamby, Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights, pointed to seven distinct areas where significant gaps remain in the protection of human rights and equality under the proposed UK Withdrawal Agreement.