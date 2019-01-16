Property prices continue to rise nationally
Property prices nationally have experienced their lowest annual rise in over 2 years, with prices growing by 7.1% in the year to November.
The Central Statistics Office figures show this is down from 8.4% the previous month.
In Dublin, there was a 5% rise in prices, with the biggest hikes seen in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and lowest in Fingal.
Outside the capital, the Midwest region experienced the largest rise in prices at 20.7%.
The smallest increase of 6.1% was in the Border region.
