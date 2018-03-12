Property developer owing €26m disengaged with fund after death of his daughter, court hears

A property developer who owes €26m for unpaid loans says he disengaged from talks with a fund which had been pursuing him for the money following the death of his eldest daughter from cancer.

"I suppose it wasn't a very clever thing to do", John Meade told the Commercial Court which heard today.

The fund, Promontoria (Arrow) Ltd, was seeking judgment against him over the €26m debt.

He said the matter has been going on since 2010 and he had reached an agreement with the fund up until last October - but following his daughter's death, he withdrew from that engagement. He now wanted to "get back to the table" and accepted that he owed the money.

Mr Meade, of Darrs, Sallins, Co Kildare, said he had only been told last Thursday that there would be an application today to have the case admitted to the fast track commercial list.

As a result, he had not been able to get any legal support and was seeking more time to do so.

The case arises out of three loans from Anglo Irish Bank which were provided to him in 2009 to renew existing loans. Following Anglo's collapse, they were taken over by Nama and later sold to Promontoria (Arrow).

The debt from the loans, which originally were for around €21m, now stands at €26.6m.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern, who expressed his sympathy to Mr Meade on his loss, said he was prepared to grant Promontoria's application for admission of the case to the commercial list.

However, he would defer the question of how it is to be progressed to give him a chance to re-engage with the fund.

The judge did not want to see him "dragged through the courts unnecessarily" in circumstances where he was admitting he owed the debt.

He adjourned the matter to next week and said he hoped there would be a "meeting of minds".

