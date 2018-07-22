Property damaged in suspicious fire in Co Down

Police are appealing for information following a fire at a house in Downpatrick, Co Down.

The fire was reported at around 8.20pm yesterday at a property in John Street.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Graeme Connor said: “The fire is being treated as suspicious at this time.

“There were no reports of any injuries as the house was not occupied at the time of the fire, however damage was caused to the property.

“Police ask that anyone with any information which could assist inquiries to contact detectives in Newry on 101, quoting reference number 1266 of July 21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is completely anonymous.

- Press Association
