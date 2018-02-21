Prolonged boil water notice threatening future of Sligo hotel

The owners of a hotel in Co. Sligo say they may be forced to close because of a boil water notice.

Around 13,000 people have been affected in the south and west of the county for the past two weeks.

The notice has been issued for people served by the Lough Talt Regional Water Supply Scheme due to the detection of cryptosporidium in treated water.

Head chef of the Coach House in Ballymote, Margaret Melia, told Ocean FM they are having to bring in thousands of litres of clean water.

Twenty-five people work in the hotel.

Ms Melia said: "We're ferrying water in from Carrick-on-Shannon in 1,000-litre tanks to cut down on the cost that's involved in actually boiling water.

"To have a constant store of boiled water for cooling veg, for cooking, the cost effect on its own is massive to us."