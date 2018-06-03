Progress report on Scoping Inquiry into Cervical Check Screening Programme expected in coming days

A progress report on the Scoping Inquiry into the Cervical Check Screening Programme is due in the coming days.

Dr. Gabriel Scally is set to give the Health Minister an update this week ahead of the completion of his preliminary inquiry into the controversy which is due at the end of the month.

The medical expert has previously said his intention is "to get to the truth of what has happened and let reasonability lie where it lies."

Minister Simon Harris says details of the progress report will be published and made available as soon as he receives them.

"We've asked him to finish his work by the end of June, so by the end of this month. But we've also asked him to write a progress report at the start of June. So I expect to receive that in the coming days just to see how much progress he's making."

"He's also pub lished a website scallyreview.ie.

Any woman who wants to input or wants to interface with that or be kept up to date can go there as well.

