Progress report on Scoping Inquiry into Cervical Check Screening Programme expected in coming days
A progress report on the Scoping Inquiry into the Cervical Check Screening Programme is due in the coming days.
Dr. Gabriel Scally is set to give the Health Minister an update this week ahead of the completion of his preliminary inquiry into the controversy which is due at the end of the month.
The medical expert has previously said his intention is "to get to the truth of what has happened and let reasonability lie where it lies."
Minister Simon Harris says details of the progress report will be published and made available as soon as he receives them.
"He's also published a website scallyreview.ie.
- Digital Desk
