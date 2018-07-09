'Professional' drug dealer loses appeal against severity of sentence

By Ruaidhrí Giblin

A “professional” drug dealer from Cork has lost an appeal against the severity of his sentence with the Court of Appeal holding there was “no question” of a reduction.

Declan Harris (59), with an address on Washington Street, in Cork, had pleaded guilty to possessing €2,830 worth of heroin at the Dunkettle Interchange on February 2, 2016.

He was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to five years imprisonment by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin on July 23, 2017. He had a significant and highly relevant prior record, according to the Court of Appeal.

Harris lost an appeal he brought against the severity of his sentence today with the Court of Appeal holding that there was no question about a reduction. The only question for the three-judge court to consider was whether it should increase Harris’ sentence but, in the end, the court declined to do so.

Giving judgment, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice Birmingham said gardaí were in possession of information which lead them to stop a vehicle on the Dunkettle Interchange on the day in question.

Heroin worth €2,830 was found and Harris admitted possession saying it was for personal use.

Lawyers for Harris described him as a heroin addict for 20 years. However, gardaí described him as “calculated individual” who was a heroin “user” rather than an addict.

He was single, unemployed and had a number of previous convictions under the Misuse of Drugs Act, the most serious of which attracted an eight-year sentence, the judge said.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the offence was “serious” and “well into the mid-range”. While the quantity of drugs was relatively modest, the drug was heroin and it was a “well-thought-out” operation for the profit of a “professional” drug dealer. He said Harris had a significant and highly relevant prior record.

The Court of Appeal was in no doubt, Mr Justice Birmingham said, that the sentence had to be regarded as lenient. It could not be regarded as excessively severe and, had the judge imposed a more severe sentence, “it’s very possible a more severe sentence would have been upheld”.

There was no question about reducing the sentence. The only question for the Court of Appeal to consider was whether it should regard Harris’ sentence as so lenient that it required intervention, the judge said.

He said the three-judge court had given consideration to that question but eventually decided not to. In deciding not to intervene, he said the court had regard to a number of issues including a “glowing” prison governor’s report and the fact that Harris would have to be sentenced as of today’s date.

In the circumstances, Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice John Hedigan, said the appropriate course of action was to dismiss Harris’ appeal and leave the Circuit Court sentence “in place”.

Harris is currently in Loughan House open prison, the court heard.