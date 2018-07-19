Process of gender recognition for under 18s being reviewed

The process of gender recognition for under 18s is being reviewed as part of the Gender Recognition Act.

A review of the act was commissioned by Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty.

Anyone 18 or over can currently have their gender recognised in law. Under proposed changes, children under 18 will be able to register the legal status of their gender with parental consent.

Carol-Anne O'Brien, Director of Advocacy at BeLongTo, says if the proposals are adopted, they will make Ireland a world-leader in the area of gender recognition.

She said:

Ireland will be one of the leading countries in the world. It is a really important step forward and we are really pleased that the minister has brought them (the proposals) forward.

- Digital Desk