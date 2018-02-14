Pro Repeal campaigners will deliver Valentine's Cards to TDs at Leinster House

Pro Repeal campaigners are delivering Valentine's Cards to TDs at Leinster House today.

They will be dressing as 'Time Travellers for Choice' in clothing from the early 1900's.

They are reminding deputies that 100 years after Irish women gained the right to vote, they are still campaigning for a right to make personal decisions about their health.

Lute Al Raad is from the Abortion Rights Campaign she says they want to remind people this is a momentous year for Ireland.

Repeal The Eighth protest June 2016.

