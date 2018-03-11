Pro-Life campaign welcome 'momentous show of strength' in march for 8th Amendment

The Pro-Life Campaign has expressed delight that tens of thousands of people turned out on the streets for yesterday's 'Rally for Life'.

The campaign said it shows a momentous show of strength for the 8th Amendment.

The group went on to say now is the time for politicians to stand up for the right to life.

Spokesperson Cora Sherlock said these politicians should make their views known if they believe in the 8th Amendment.

"I hope yesterday's rally will be an enocuragement to politicians ... who are in favour of protecting mothers and babies will speak up now and ensure this (Amendment) remains in place."

Meanwhile, the Together for Yes group have said women who travel a lonely journey to a clinic somewhere in the UK to have an abortion have no voice and are invisible.

The group, who are campaigning to remove the Eighth Amendment, said the difficulty of their personal experiences is compounded by the fact that what they're doing is unsupported and completely unregulated.

Together for Yes Co-Director Orla O'Connor says these women need to be remembered.

"It is really important that we remember the reality that abortions exists ... and it is those women and their needs we have to put at the centre of this referendum."