Pro-choice: Repealing the 8th will not mean disability could be grounds for abortions

Pro-choice campaigners say a late-stage abortion will not be carried out on a disabled foetus if the law changes.

It follows claims by the pro-life side that disability could be grounds for a termination if the Eighth Amendment is repealed in next month's referendum.

Arlette Lyons is the co-founder of TFMR, a group campaigning for abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

She says a yes vote will not endanger those with disabilities.

Ms Lyons said: "If you read the proposed legislation, after 12 weeks they have proposed that terminations will be allowed in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

"Not disabilities, not special needs, not cleft palates, not club feet, not Down Syndrome, but when there is a fatal foetal abnormality."