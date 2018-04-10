Pro-choice campaign says referendum won't be won on 'basis of posters' but 'conversations we have'

The pro-choice campaign says the referendum on the 8th amendment will not be won on the basis of posters.

It had been suggested the pro-life campaign had stolen a march by being first to put up posters in prime spots around the country.

They are reassuring its supporters that more posters will be going up around the country.

But Amnesty International says talking to family and friends about voting yes is more important than posters.

Amnesty Executive Director Colm O'Gorman

Speaking at the launch of the 'It's time to talk' campaign Executive Director Colm O'Gorman says these conversations are vital.

He said: "Anybody who has endured general elections and referendums here knows just how many posters can go up on the average lamp-posts in Ireland.

This referendum won't be won on the basis of posters; yes they matter, they're important, but why we're launching this campaign today is because we believe that the conversations that we will each have will influence the outcome of this referendum, much, much more than posters."

We’re asking people to pledge to talk because the question needs to be asked: If a woman is pregnant & can't continue with the pregnancy, who should decide what happens next? #VoteYes #ItsTimeToTalk #TogetherforYes Repealthe8th https://t.co/byX2purpNp pic.twitter.com/8GX2Aw5Oma — Colm O'Gorman (@Colmogorman) April 10, 2018

- Digital Desk